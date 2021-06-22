Advertisement

President Biden coming to Wisconsin to discuss agriculture

President Joe Biden poses for his official portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Library of...
President Joe Biden poses for his official portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Library of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)(Adam Schultz | White House)
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Joe Biden plans to travel to southwestern Wisconsin next week to discuss agriculture and rural economies.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden plans to be joined for the June 29 visit by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa, which borders Wisconsin to the west.

The White House says more details about the trip would be released later.

The trip will be Biden’s second to the state this year. He was in Milwaukee in February where he taped a CNN town hall broadcast. Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party

Latest News

Bill would tie PFAS cleanup grants to lawsuit immunity
This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk. Dairy producers...
Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling
Absentee Ballot envelope
Republicans to send Wisconsin elections bills to governor
Wisconsin school leaders blast Republican K-12 spending plan