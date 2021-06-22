Advertisement

NOAA to designate marine sanctuary from Kewaunee to Ozaukee counties

Lake Michigan at Kewaunee
Lake Michigan at Kewaunee(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Federal officials plan to designate a huge swath of Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan coastline as a National Marine Sanctuary to protect historic shipwrecks in the area.

Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Tuesday that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will publish regulations designating 962 square miles from Kewaunee County south to Ozaukee County as a sanctuary.

The designation will protect 36 shipwrecks, 21 of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Evers’ office says research suggests the area may include as many as 60 additional shipwrecks.

The designation is subject to congressional review. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party

Latest News

President Joe Biden poses for his official portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Library of...
President Biden coming to Wisconsin to discuss agriculture
Karl Hess after his arrest in 2019
Karl Hess on trial for murder of a father and daughter in Manitowoc
John E.W. Carter was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids on April 16 for an Outagamie County cold case...
Trial set for August in Fox River Mall kidnapping, sexual assault from 2000
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
Oshkosh Defense will build new mail trucks in South Carolina