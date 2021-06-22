NASCAR legends join Manitowoc AMMO Inc. groundbreaking ceremony

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - In the Industrial Park of Manitowoc, it’s not just the scenery that’s changing these days.

The job prospects are moving just as fast - AMMO Inc. broke ground Monday on its new manufacturing plant.

As one of the largest ammunition companies in the country, it plans to finish construction in about a year on the 160,000 square foot facility.

The company is hoping to employ some 300 people on site within the next five years.

“We’re hoping to attract good employees, hardworking employees that want to grow with a company that is expanding and keep growing,” says Tod Wagenhals, the executive vice president of AMMO Inc.

Any NASCAR fans might be reassured of AMMO’s future success thanks to two particular board members whose names hang in the sport’s hall of fame.

“AMMO Inc. is one of the fastest growing ammunition companies in the country. What Fred Wagenhals and his team has built is incredible. The economic impact it’s going to do here in Wisconsin in Manitowoc is going to be unbelievable. And I’m telling you that you couldn’t get a better place to work and better people,” said Richard Childress, a champion racer with more than 200 victories in NASCAR”s top-three national series.

“[Fred Wagenhals] was involved in myself and Dale Ernhardt and a lot of the racecar drivers in our merchandise. He made all our merchandise and built a heck of a company and is just a real quality guy,” adds Rusty Wallace, a driver with 55 victories and current analyst for ABC and ESPN. “When I heard about this groundbreaking, I definitely wanted to get involved with it. The company is just skyrocketing right now.”

For a city that has seen a number of manufacturing plants close in the last few years, AMMO’s expansion couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re just trying to show the world that Manitowoc is a great place to live. The quality of life, the cost of living, just the natural beauty of the area and things to do that’s why we’re focused on downtown and other areas,” said Justin Nickels, mayor of Manitowoc. “It’s really making a place that people want to call home.”

