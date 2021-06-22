Karl Hess on trial for murder of a father and daughter in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The murder trial of Karl Hess started Tuesday after 15 months of delays.

Prosecutors claim Hess admitted shooting Richard Miller and his teenage daughter, Jocelyn, in September, 2018. He was arrested six months later after he was identified from security video. Police say he used to work with Richard Miller. Prosecutors say Hess was having financial troubles and believed Miller had money.

Hess initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He withdrew the insanity plea in October, 2019, and was scheduled to stand trial the following January. Online court records show the defense requested a delay which moved the trial to July. Last summer, Hess requested new lawyers and waived his right to a jury trial, putting the case before a judge in October. But in October, Hess withdrew his waiver, and a jury trial was scheduled for January, 2021. The trial was pushed back again to March because of pandemic restrictions at the courthouse, but in February, Hess asked for new attorneys again.

Hess faces a mandatory life sentence if he’s found guilty of either First Degree Intentional Homicide charge.

