Advertisement

Karl Hess on trial for murder of a father and daughter in Manitowoc

Karl Hess after his arrest in 2019
Karl Hess after his arrest in 2019(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The murder trial of Karl Hess started Tuesday after 15 months of delays.

Prosecutors claim Hess admitted shooting Richard Miller and his teenage daughter, Jocelyn, in September, 2018. He was arrested six months later after he was identified from security video. Police say he used to work with Richard Miller. Prosecutors say Hess was having financial troubles and believed Miller had money.

Hess initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He withdrew the insanity plea in October, 2019, and was scheduled to stand trial the following January. Online court records show the defense requested a delay which moved the trial to July. Last summer, Hess requested new lawyers and waived his right to a jury trial, putting the case before a judge in October. But in October, Hess withdrew his waiver, and a jury trial was scheduled for January, 2021. The trial was pushed back again to March because of pandemic restrictions at the courthouse, but in February, Hess asked for new attorneys again.

Hess faces a mandatory life sentence if he’s found guilty of either First Degree Intentional Homicide charge.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party

Latest News

President Joe Biden poses for his official portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Library of...
President Biden coming to Wisconsin to discuss agriculture
John E.W. Carter was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids on April 16 for an Outagamie County cold case...
Trial set for August in Fox River Mall kidnapping, sexual assault from 2000
Lake Michigan at Kewaunee
NOAA to designate marine sanctuary from Kewaunee to Ozaukee counties
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
Oshkosh Defense will build new mail trucks in South Carolina