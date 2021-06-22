Advertisement

INTERVIEW: UW Health doctor sounds off on what the future holds for COVID-19

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earlier this year, President Joe Biden set a goal for the country to have 70% of the adults partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Fourth of July.

However, as that date gets closer, health experts say that will be a touch goal to reach.

UW-Health Dr. Jeff Pothof explains how realistic this expectation is - and also sounds off on the logistics behind a predicted baby boom.

Watch the interview in the video clip above.

RELATED: US could see baby boom this summer, study says

RELATED: AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust

RELATED: Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021

