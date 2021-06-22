Howard looks to add CART team members

VILLAGE OF HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Howard is looking for animal lovers.

Every day is different when it comes to animal control, a call for a rescue could come in at any time.

“You could go a day with one or two or you could get five or ten and weekends also, people are out and about and they come across injured animals, stray animals,” says Shane Lestrud, Howard’s Animal Control Officer.

And as the only animal control officer in Howard, who also responds to calls in Suamico, Pittsfield, Allouez, and Bellevue, Lestrud can’t work 24-7. His predecessor, Monica Hoff, created the Citizen Animal Response Team or CART. Established several years ago, the CART team fills in the gaps when the village animal control officer isn’t available.

According to Monica Hoff, “We started this, because as one person, I was in the same situation as a fire department would be in a small town. You can’t afford to have round the clock, full-time people, so what do you do, you have a volunteer fire department. There’s a fire, everybody comes, whoever is available comes and that’s what we did, that’s how I patterned the CART team. I thought why can’t we do it with animal control.”

But right now, the cart team only has five volunteers. “We need to build that team and be able to still provide the same service to the communities that we serve, take care of the animals,” says Lestrud.

So, he’s putting put out a call looking for more volunteers, adding, “They pick up the time when I would not be available, they’ll sign up for times cover whatever calls come in.”

The paid, on-call positions, are given basic training, as well as the equipment needed to rescue an injured, lost, or abandoned animal. Lestrud adds, “They don’t do any of the law enforcement type stuff or code enforcement for ordinances, it’s just the basics of picking up the animal and transporting them to the care facility.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to Shane Lestrud at slestrud@villageofhoward.com or (920)434-4640.

