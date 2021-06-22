Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman faces two felony charges of causing a bomb scare and making terrorist threats at her ex-fiance’s party.

According to a criminal complaint against Amy Rizo, 32, the party at Vandervest Harley-Davidson in Howard was evacuated last Friday, June 18, after guests found social media posts threatening to blow up Vandervest and another saying, “I’m glad you all are having a great time at Vandervest because there is a bomb under it.”

Investigators say Rizo had a fight with her fiance and called off the wedding the night before. The venue, food, drinks and DJ were already paid for, so the ex-fiance went ahead with the a party in the Duck Blind Olde 41 building on the Vandervest property.

Earlier that morning, one of Rizo’s bridesmaids went to the hotel where Rizo was staying. She says Rizo was drunk and told her “she would kill him before he marries anyone else.”

Both the ex-fiance and bridesmaid told investigators they didn’t believe Rizo was capable of blowing up a building or had access to bomb-making materials.

Rizo denied making any threats and showed them there were no such posts on her social media, but investigators pointed out the posts were deleted and they had written statements from witnesses.

