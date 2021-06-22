A FEW T’SHOWERS POSSIBLE, MAINLY NORTH

There’s a weak trough of low pressure moving through the northern Great Lakes. Think of it as a wave that’s flowing aloft in the atmosphere. As it arrives, the air will rise and create spotty showers and thundershowers. Most of the widely scattered rain will be from Green Bay and to the NORTH through this afternoon. However, with a lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere, severe weather is NOT expected.

While temperatures are a little cool for this time of year, it’s going to be slightly warmer than yesterday. High temperatures will find the lower 70s in the Fox Valley this afternoon, with cooler 60s across the Northwoods where some folks will get wet from time to time. Look for warmer weather the rest of the week... Highs will be back around 80 degrees tomorrow and Thursday with a breezy south wind.

We’re also tracking our next weathermaker, which will bring us a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms may bring us hail and high winds. Perhaps more importantly, these thunderstorms may also bring us a widespread soaking. An inch or two of rainfall will be possible as we wrap up this work week, which would put another dent in our lingering drought... Stay tuned!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Variable clouds and some sun. Spotty thundershowers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 71 (60s north)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Becoming humid and breezy. Showers and storms possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: A few showers SOUTH. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A nice day. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable warmth. HIGH: 77

