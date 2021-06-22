Evers bans chokeholds, Assembly votes to block defunding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill into law banning police chokeholds, except in life or death situations.

The bill, now called Wisconsin Act 48, can be read in its entirety by CLICKING HERE.

He signed it Tuesday, the same day the Assembly sent Evers a measure that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund their police departments. The Senate passed it earlier this month, and is expected to be vetoed by Evers.

The Republican-authored bill the Assembly passed Tuesday would mandate that any municipality that decreases the number of police officers, firefighters or medical first responders would receive a cut in state aid equal to the amount of compensation cut.

Other bills Evers signed will require the reporting of incidents when police used force, the posting of use-of-force policies online and will create a community policing grant program.

According to Evers’ office, the newly signed Wisconsin Act 49 requires law enforcement agencies to make their use of force policies available on their websites, and if they don’t have a website, to be posted on the website of the municipality where the department has jurisdiction. CLICK HERE to read the legislation.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Act 50 will require the Department of Justice to collect data, and also publish an annual report on law enforcement use of force incidents. Evers’ office says those incidents include where there was a shooting, where a firearm was discharged in the direction of a person - even if there wasn’t an injury - and where other serious bodily harm resulted from the incident. The act will also require certain demographic information to be collected about each incident, and to be reported by the Department of Justice’s website. CLICK HERE to read the newly signed legislation.

Wisconsin Act 51, according to Evers, will establish a $600,000 grant program for cities with a population of 60,000 or more to fund community-oriented policing-house programs. CLICK HERE to read the law.

