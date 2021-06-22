Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
Howard looks to add CART team members
Howard looks to add CART team members
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Device stops hiccups, Martian helicopter, field communication
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Device stops hiccups, Martian helicopter, field communication
INTERVIEW: The state of Wisconsin's dairy industry
INTERVIEW: The state of Wisconsin's dairy industry