Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the woman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

