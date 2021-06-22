Advertisement

Bill would tie PFAS cleanup grants to lawsuit immunity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on a bill that would create a new $10 million grant program to help communities clean up contamination from “forever chemicals” known as PFAS but would ban them from suing those responsible for the pollution.

The Republican-backed measure up for a vote Tuesday has the support of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

The group’s lobbyist, Scott Manley, says the measure would help address the harm caused by PFAS while protecting businesses and local governments from “costly and frivolous lawsuits.”

The bill must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

