Bike race returns to Manitowoc for first time in more than a decade

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Tour of America’s Dairyland bicycle race kicked off Monday after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The race, which is made of an 11-day series of races throughout areas mostly in the southeastern part of the state, is back in Manitowoc for the first time in 12 years.

Unlike previous years, the 2021 event will have two days’ worth of events in Manitowoc, and officials say it will help build back some tourism funding as people stick around for both days.

“Let’s get more riders, more spectators, more officials in hotel rooms, eating in our restaurants, hanging out in Manitowoc for a little longer time than if they had just come here for the day,” said John Brunner, the race site coordinator.

Traffic is being rerouted in areas of downtown Manitowoc to keep bikers safe.

Those traffic changes will likely be in place throughout Tuesday as well.

