Appleton promotes area’s largest farmers market

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 vendors will line College Avenue in Appleton every weekend through October for the area’s largest farmers market.

The Downtown Appleton Farm Market runs Saturdays from 8 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. through October 30. It features a variety of vegetables and fruits from local growers, cheeses, breads, baked goods, cheeses, handcrafted items and clothing. There’s also live music.

The market runs from Appleton Street to Drew Street and includes Houdini Plaza. (No pets are allowed.) Find a list of vendors on the Appleton Downtown Inc. website.

Kristyn Allen spoke with Lynn Hardy, marketing director for Downtown Appleton Inc., and some of the vendors on Action 2 News This Morning.

