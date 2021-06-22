Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Hubble Space Telescope in hibernation

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since it was launched in the 1990′s, the Hubble Space Telescope has sent back breathtaking views of nearby planets.

In addition, it has also taken photos of never before seen - or even imagined - views of the universe.

However, a problem with the telescope has caused it to enter a hibernation period.

Brad Spakowitz tells us why and what the problem means in the video above.

