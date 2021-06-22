2021 Jehovah’s Witnesses convention to be virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Green Bay is going virtual.

The gathering usually brings about 6,000 people into Green Bay for the three-day event, and has been happening every summer since 1975.

However, this will be the second straight year without an in-person convention.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses say planning such a big program happens months in advance, and the organization didn’t know if it would be safe to bring so many people together.

The virtual event will happen throughout the span of six weekends in July and August.

