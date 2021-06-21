Advertisement

Village of Hilbert buys Bel Brands cheese factory for redevelopment

By Kailin Schumacher
Updated: 1 hours ago
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Hilbert plans to demolish the old Bel Brands cheese factory as part of its redevelopment plan that was put into place in 2018.

The Village purchased the building on Monday, June 21. The cheese factory has stood vacant since the 1990s.

The purchase was made possible due to two separate grants from the state that will cover 100% of the costs. The project is estimated to cost $738,000.

“In this day and age to have 100% of funding through grants is almost unheard of. and that’s why we are excited about it,” Dennis DuPrey, the clerk for the village said.

In the next few years, the village plans to raze the factory and prep the land for the redevelopment of commercial and retail buildings.

Mark Breckheimer, the village president said he is excited for what is to come for the village and all who live there.

“You always want to grow, you want more people, more commercial buildings, and more businesses to create a better community,”

The village has not set a date on when construction will start.

