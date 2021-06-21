Two hurt in Outagamie County crash after driver falls asleep

CICERO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt in a crash overnight Monday, including one who suffered serious injuries, after the driver fell asleep, authorities say.

At 1 o’clock in the morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 47, north of Cicero Road, in the town of Cicero. They found an SUV had rolled over after going into the ditch on the east side of the road.

A 26-year-old woman from Gillett was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated. She was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Gillett, had minor injuries and was able to get out of the SUV on her own.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

A stretch of Highway 47 was closed for about 90 minutes.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Nichols Fire Department, and Black Creek and Seymour rescue squads.

