State on track to meet 50% of residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The State of Wisconsin says for the second time in three weeks, fewer than 100,000 people received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS), 77,965 people received a dose of the vaccine series during the week of June 13. State data shows two weeks prior (during the week of May 30), 88,049 people received a dose of the series - either by getting one of two doses from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or through the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health experts say that second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is crucial, because one shot isn’t enough to protect against some of the variants of the COVID-19 virus, particularly the delta variant. As Action 2 News has reported, that variant is proving to be more contagious and causing serious illness in children and adults under 40 -- age groups that were more resilient against the original virus.

So far, the DHS says 45.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, state health officials say 49.6% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine series, meaning the state is likely to see 50% of Wisconsin’s population be partially vaccinated by the end of the week.

To date, vaccinators have administered 5,457,746 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 13, 2020 in Wisconsin.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Friday’s report)

12-15: 26.0% received a dose (+0.4)/17.8% completed (+1.2)

16-17: 35.7% received a dose (+0.3)/29.8% completed (+0.5)

18-24: 40.7% received a dose (+0.3)/35.0% completed (+0.4)

25-34: 46.1% received a dose (+0.2)/40.9% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 54.3% received a dose (+0.1)/49.2% completed (+0.3)

45-54: 56.2% received a dose (+0.2)/51.4% completed (+0.3)

55-64: 66.8% received a dose (+0.2)/61.9% completed (+0.2)

65+: 84.2% received a dose (+0.1)/80.6% completed (+0.1)

The state’s death toll increased by 15 to 7,250, an increase from Friday’s report of 7,235. In addition, the 7-day- death average reported by the DHS is now at 2, an increase of 1 from Friday.

Health officials say the 7-day average of new cases fell to 74 per day. As of Monday, health officials report 23 new cases were confirmed before the state’s deadline. The positivity rate -- the measure of all tests coming back positive for the coronavirus -- is now at 0.8%, a decrease of 0.1 since Friday’s report of 0.9%.

There were 85 more hospital admissions for COVID-19 since Friday. The state is averaging 36 hospitalizations for COVID-19 each day, by our calculations.

There were 107 COVID-19 patients Monday, including 26 in intensive care units, in the state’s hospitals, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported. That is 12 fewer patients in ICU and 6 fewer patients overall than Friday. That’s a new low for patients in ICU in our records, which go back to August 1, 2020.

Fox Valley hospitals are treating 2 patients for COVID-19 as of Monday, with one of those in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the WHA says there are 16 total COVID-19 patients in the Northeast health care region, with 5 of them in the ICU.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.3% (+0.2) 45.7% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 44.5% (+0.3) 40.8% (+0.4) Dodge (87,839) 39.7% (+0.2) 36.8% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.1% (+0.1) 61.7% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.4% (+0.1) 39.1% (+0.3) Forest (9,004) 41.4% (+0.1) 39.2% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.5% (+0.0) 41.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.5% (+0.5) 40.6% (+0.6) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.4% (+0.1) 38.7% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 46.5% (+0.0) 43.5% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.0% (+0.2) 38.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.1% (+0.0) 47.0% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.3% (+0.1) 39.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.0% (+0.4) 44.6% (+0.5) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.2% (+0.2) 33.8% (+0.3) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.0% (+0.2) 44.2% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.1% (+0.6) 38.9% (+0.7) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 34.4% (+0.3) 32.6% (+0.5) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47.3% (+0.4) 43.3% (+0.5) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 227,516 (48.0%) (+0.2) 212,402 (44.8%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 250,811 (45.6%) (+0.4) 230,058 (41.9%) (+0.5) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,889,247 (49.6%) (+0.1) 2,423,309 (45.3%) (+0.2)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,939 cases (+6) (250 deaths)

Calumet – 5,843 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,409 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,990 cases (State revised, decrease of 4) (177 deaths) (+2)

Door – 2,631 cases (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 case) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,612 cases (+1) (125 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 984 cases (+1) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,376 cases (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,655 cases (+1) (74 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 4,236 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,795 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,533 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,835 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (222 deaths)

Shawano – 4,748 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,877 cases (148 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,965 cases (+8) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,219 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,359 cases (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.