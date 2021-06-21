Advertisement

Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist(Source: U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WBAY) - A man originally from North Fond du Lac is missing from Fort Benning in Georgia.

Our sister station WTVM reports Fort Benning officials asked the public for help finding Specialist Jared Ziehm. He was last seen in his car early Sunday afternoon.

According to his wife, he left for work, leaving his wallet and phone behind, and never checked in. She says they had plans to celebrate his first Father’s Day.

Spc. Ziehm is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade (ARTB).

Fort Benning is asking anyone with information on Ziehm’s whereabouts to call the military police or ARTB Staff Duty.

UPDATE: STILL MISSING, I’ve spoken to his COC, CID, MPs, local hospitals, local jails, any and everyone. His license...

Posted by Gussy Ziehm on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Appleton
Street, road, generic
Pedestrians struck by car while leaving tractor pulls
Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare

Latest News

(Source: Pexels)
How much rain did you get June 20-21?
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A Silver Alert for Barbara Wilson was issued in Wisconsin on June 21, 2021. She might be with...
Silver Alert issued for Marshfield woman missing with son
“Fly a Kite” in Green Bay this weekend