Silver Alert issued for Marshfield woman missing with son

A Silver Alert for Barbara Wilson was issued in Wisconsin on June 21, 2021. She might be with her son, Dale Wilson.(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert went out statewide Monday morning for a missing 86-year-old woman who might be traveling with her son.

Barbara Wilson of Marshfield hasn’t been seen in four days, since June 17, though she spoke on the phone with a family member three days ago.

She lives with her son, 63-year-old Dale Wilson, who may be missing, too. Their car was found abandoned in the village of Kennan in Price County. That’s in northern Wisconsin.

Barbara Wilson is white with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5′3″ and 140 pounds. Authorities don’t have a clothing description.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing persons who have dementia or other cognitive impairment. Authorities don’t know what their destination might be. Efforts to find them are focusing on Price, Clark, Marathon, Rusk, Sawyer and Wood counties.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen the Wilsons or had any contact with them in the last 48 hours should call authorities. You can also contact Price County investigators at (715) 339-3011.

