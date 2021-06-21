Advertisement

New details released in Town of Sparta homicide case

Aspseter is receiving six charges in a homicide case in the Town of Sparta.
By Jimmie Kaska
TOWN OF SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - New details have been released in a case involving a man who is receiving six charges after attacking three people in the Town of Sparta, killing one person, earlier this month.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Thomas Aspseter attacked 87-year-old Bernard Waite, 76-year-old Michael Waite, and 73-year-old Margaret Waite with an axe, killing Bernard Waite on June 6.

New information from the Sheriff’s Office shows that Aspseter used to live with Bernard and his wife. After being away for the weekend, the Waites returned to find Aspseter had returned and broken into the home. After being told to leave, the attack ensued, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Michael is still hospitalized, while Margaret has been treated for her injuries and released.

Aspseter is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree Intentional homicide, and three counts of aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon.

