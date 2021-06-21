A MUCH COOLER MONDAY...

It was nice to see some occasional rain over this past weekend. Most folks picked up a 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall yesterday. Those showers have now ended and clouds will decrease across the area this morning. Look for a decent amount of sunshine into this afternoon.

You’ll also notice a strong northwest wind gusting around 30 mph. It’s ushering in much cooler weather compared to how this month has been so far. High temperatures this afternoon will only be in the 60s. In fact, today’s high temps will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal for late June.

Temperatures will climb back to more seasonable levels for the midweek and beyond. Highs will be back near 80 degrees on Wednesday. There’s a slight chance of a shower tomorrow afternoon, but there’s a better chance of more rain and some thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Cooler and windy. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool for June. Sprinkles possible. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less windy. Spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Early thundershowers, then partly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. Showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 78 LOW 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 79

