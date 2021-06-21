Advertisement

Mile of Music organizers announce Mile 8 festival

Mile of Music
Mile of Music(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The streets of Downtown Appleton will once again be filled with the sound of music this year, after Mile of Music organizers announced Monday afternoon that a music festival will once again be held in the area.

The Mile 8 festival will be held from 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 until about 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, and will consist of more than 600 live music sets and music education sessions at more than 40 host venues and festival spaces.

Organizers add there will be more time between artist sets, and each set will be separated by 35 minutes at all venues so artists are able to transition from one performance to the next in a safer and less hectic manner.

Mile of Music team members say they have asked indoor venues to modify capacities slightly lower for Mile 8 so indoor venues aren’t as crowded. Some of the larger outdoor venues include Jones Park, Washington Square, the parking lot of The Core, as well as mid-sized venues at Fox River House, Emmett’s, The Courtyard Stage at Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley, and others.

Organizers say a final list of venues will be released soon.

The first 50 artists committed to play at Mile 8 are expected to be announced Tuesday, according to organizers.

The remainder of artist and music education lineup will be released during the upcoming weeks, and a detailed festival schedule is expected to be released sometime in mid-July.

Check back for updates.

