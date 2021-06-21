Juneau woman killed in Dodge County crash

NEOSHO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a crash early Monday afternoon in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-tractor trailer at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Town Road MM came in at about 12:40 p.m.

The intersection is to the south of the Village of Neosho, and lies in the Township of Ashippun.

Authorities say a westbound Ford F350 pickup truck on Town Road MM didn’t stop at a stop sign, and was then hit by a southbound semi-tractor trailer unit.

Afterwards, the Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles went into the ditch, and then hit a power pole with live wires, causing the pole to fall on top of both vehicles.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by authorities as a 45-year-old Juneau woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the semi were not injured. Authorities identified them as a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, and both are from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Although not stopping at the intersection was a primary factor in the woman’s death, authorities say other factors are being investigated, such as possible inattentive driving and seatbelt use.

The names of everyone involved in the crash were not released.

Last week, authorities responded to two other fatal crashes in Dodge County, both of which happened on Highway 33.

One of the crashes killed a Lake Mills woman, and seriously injured two others, including a 12-year-old from Lake Mills.

The other crash involved three vehicles, and killed two people - a six-month-old baby and a 68-year-old.

