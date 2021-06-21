HSHS hospitals ease COVID-19 restrictions, allowing more visitors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin says patients can now have up to two visitors at a time as the pandemic lessens.

The Hospital Sisters Health System says new visitor policies are effective immediately at HSHS hospitals in Green Bay, Sheboygan and Oconto Falls, including HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

“We understand how important it is for our patients and their loved ones to be able to connect, and we thank everyone for their understanding during what has been a very challenging time for all,” HSHS president/CEO Andrew Bagnall said in a written statement Monday.

Visitors need to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth and use hand sanitizer. They’ll still be screened for signs of COVID-19 when they arrive at the hospital. Visitors under the age of 12 won’t be allowed; this is an age group that can’t be vaccinated against COVID-19.

If a patient is nearing the end of their life, special arrangements for more than two visitors might be made on a case-by-case basis.

Patients being treated for COVID-19 can’t have visitors. Exceptions will be made if the patient is a child or there are special circumstances to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Hospitals are opening their cafeterias to visitors, too. Social distancing is still encouraged.

“As we move forward in allowing for more visitors, we continue to take every step possible to keep our patients and colleagues safe as COVID-19 still exists in our communities and continue to encourage all eligible to become vaccinated for COVID-19,” Bagnall wrote.

Hospital visitor policies:

