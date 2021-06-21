How much rain did you get June 20-21?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many parts of WBAY’s viewing area received more than a half-inch of rain since the latest rainfall from Sunday morning to Monday morning. Counties to the far north, including Florence, Langlade and Oconto, received even more. Below are National Weather Service reports based on NWS observations and trained weather spotters.

Communities are listed by county then by rainfall amount. If more than one rainfall amount is reported for a community, the highest amount is used.

BROWN COUNTY

NWS Green Bay (Ashwaubenon) ... 0.60″

Green Bay Botanical Garden ... 0.54″

Wrightstown ... 0.48″

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport ... 0.47″

Wrightstown ... 0.45″

Suamico ... 0.40″

De Pere ... 0.22″

Champion ... 0.18″

Denmark ... 0.17″

CALUMET COUNTY

Chilton ... 0.35″

Brillion ... 0.33″

Hilbert ... 0.29″

Chilton ... 0.28″

New Holstein ... 0.23″

Forest Junction ... 0.15″

DOOR COUNTY

Sister Bay ... 0.49″

Washington Island ... 0.49″

Potawatomi State Park ... 0.32″

Fish Creek ... 0.30″

Ephraim ... 0.29″

Baileys Harbor ... 0.26″

Near Carlsville ... 0.25″

Fish Creek (Juddville) ... 0.22″

Sturgeon Bay ... 0.22″

Forestville ... 0.15″

FLORENCE COUNTY

Florence ... 1.60″

Spread Eagle ... 0.60″

FOREST COUNTY

Argonne ... 0.52″

Wabeno ... 0.50″

Crandon ... 0.30″

KEWAUNEE COUNTY

Casco ... 0.14″

Kewaunee ... 0.09″

LANGLADE COUNTY

Antigo ... 0.88″

White Lake ... 0.80″

Summit Lake ... 0.75″

MANITOWOC COUNTY

Two Creeks ... 0.62″

St. Nazianz ... 0.35″

Millhome ... 0.33″

Manitowoc ... 0.30″

Brillion ... 0.27″

Reedsville ... 0.19″

Two Rivers ... 0.19″

Mishicot ... 0.11″

MARINETTE COUNTY

Athelstane ... 0.97″

Wausaukee ... 0.81″

Near Amberg ... 0.78″

Near Wausaukee ... 0.73″

Crivitz ... 0.43″

Near Menominee ... 0.32″

Peshtigo ... 0.30″

MENOMINEE COUNTY

Keshena ... 0.40″

OCONTO COUNTY

Breed ... 1.49″

Mountain ... 0.97″

Lakewood ... 0.64″

Suring ... 0.57″

Townsend ... 0.56″

Stiles ... 0.52″

Pulaski ... 0.40″

Oconto Airport ... 0.23″

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

Shiocton ... 0.35″

Stephensville ... 0.31″

New London ... 0.29″

Black Creek ... 0.27″

Seymour ... 0.27″

Appleton ... 0.26″

Near Black Creek ... 0.25″

Grand Chute ... 0.24″

Mackville ... 0.24″

Greenville ... 0.19″

Kaukauna ... 0.18″

SHAWANO COUNTY

Pella ... 0.42″

Shawano ... 0.42″

Near Pulaski ... 0.35″

Cecil ... 0.32″

Bowler ... 0.25″

WAUPACA COUNTY

Ogdensburg ... 0.34″

Clintonville Airport ... 0.30"

Waupaca ... 0.29″

New London ... 0.28″

Near Lind Center ... 0.14″

WAUSHARA COUNTY

Near Poy Sippi ... 0.56″

Wild Rose ... 0.45″

Wautoma ... 0.44″

Berlin ... 0.43″

Wautoma ... 0.40″

Near Almond ... 0.33″

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Omro ... 0.61″

Oshkosh ... 0.38″

Winnebago ... 0.36″

Zittau ... 0.27″

Neenah ... 0.25″

Winneconne ... 0.24″

Larsen ... 0.20″

