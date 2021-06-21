How much rain did you get June 20-21?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many parts of WBAY’s viewing area received more than a half-inch of rain since the latest rainfall from Sunday morning to Monday morning. Counties to the far north, including Florence, Langlade and Oconto, received even more. Below are National Weather Service reports based on NWS observations and trained weather spotters.
Communities are listed by county then by rainfall amount. If more than one rainfall amount is reported for a community, the highest amount is used.
BROWN COUNTY
NWS Green Bay (Ashwaubenon) ... 0.60″
Green Bay Botanical Garden ... 0.54″
Wrightstown ... 0.48″
Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport ... 0.47″
Wrightstown ... 0.45″
Suamico ... 0.40″
De Pere ... 0.22″
Champion ... 0.18″
Denmark ... 0.17″
CALUMET COUNTY
Chilton ... 0.35″
Brillion ... 0.33″
Hilbert ... 0.29″
Chilton ... 0.28″
New Holstein ... 0.23″
Forest Junction ... 0.15″
DOOR COUNTY
Sister Bay ... 0.49″
Washington Island ... 0.49″
Potawatomi State Park ... 0.32″
Fish Creek ... 0.30″
Ephraim ... 0.29″
Baileys Harbor ... 0.26″
Near Carlsville ... 0.25″
Fish Creek (Juddville) ... 0.22″
Sturgeon Bay ... 0.22″
Forestville ... 0.15″
FLORENCE COUNTY
Florence ... 1.60″
Spread Eagle ... 0.60″
FOREST COUNTY
Argonne ... 0.52″
Wabeno ... 0.50″
Crandon ... 0.30″
KEWAUNEE COUNTY
Casco ... 0.14″
Kewaunee ... 0.09″
LANGLADE COUNTY
Antigo ... 0.88″
White Lake ... 0.80″
Summit Lake ... 0.75″
MANITOWOC COUNTY
Two Creeks ... 0.62″
St. Nazianz ... 0.35″
Millhome ... 0.33″
Manitowoc ... 0.30″
Brillion ... 0.27″
Reedsville ... 0.19″
Two Rivers ... 0.19″
Mishicot ... 0.11″
MARINETTE COUNTY
Athelstane ... 0.97″
Wausaukee ... 0.81″
Near Amberg ... 0.78″
Near Wausaukee ... 0.73″
Crivitz ... 0.43″
Near Menominee ... 0.32″
Peshtigo ... 0.30″
MENOMINEE COUNTY
Keshena ... 0.40″
OCONTO COUNTY
Breed ... 1.49″
Mountain ... 0.97″
Lakewood ... 0.64″
Suring ... 0.57″
Townsend ... 0.56″
Stiles ... 0.52″
Pulaski ... 0.40″
Oconto Airport ... 0.23″
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
Shiocton ... 0.35″
Stephensville ... 0.31″
New London ... 0.29″
Black Creek ... 0.27″
Seymour ... 0.27″
Appleton ... 0.26″
Near Black Creek ... 0.25″
Grand Chute ... 0.24″
Mackville ... 0.24″
Greenville ... 0.19″
Kaukauna ... 0.18″
SHAWANO COUNTY
Pella ... 0.42″
Shawano ... 0.42″
Near Pulaski ... 0.35″
Cecil ... 0.32″
Bowler ... 0.25″
WAUPACA COUNTY
Ogdensburg ... 0.34″
Clintonville Airport ... 0.30"
Waupaca ... 0.29″
New London ... 0.28″
Near Lind Center ... 0.14″
WAUSHARA COUNTY
Near Poy Sippi ... 0.56″
Wild Rose ... 0.45″
Wautoma ... 0.44″
Berlin ... 0.43″
Wautoma ... 0.40″
Near Almond ... 0.33″
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Omro ... 0.61″
Oshkosh ... 0.38″
Winnebago ... 0.36″
Zittau ... 0.27″
Neenah ... 0.25″
Winneconne ... 0.24″
Larsen ... 0.20″
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.