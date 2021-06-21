Help needed finding vehicle involved in Appleton drive-by shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police need your help in finding a vehicle suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Appleton.

According to police, officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Glendale Avenue at about 4:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found two homes which had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured in either of the homes.

Officers were eventually able to find video of a suspected vehicle, which can be found below.

Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle in the shooting area may upload videos or photos of it by CLICKING HERE.

Police are asking those who have information on the location of the vehicle or its owner to call Sgt. Medina of the Investigative Service Unit at 920-832-5516.

Officials say the occupants of the vehicle are considered dangerous, and could be armed.

If you see the vehicle or its occupants, you should immediately call your local law enforcement agency.

Police say this vehicle is suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting on Glendale Avenue in Appleton. (Appleton Police Department)

