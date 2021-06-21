Advertisement

Help needed finding vehicle involved in Appleton drive-by shooting

Police are asking those who have information on the location of the vehicle or its owner to call Sgt. Medina of the Investigative Service Unit at 920-832-5516
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police need your help in finding a vehicle suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Appleton.

According to police, officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Glendale Avenue at about 4:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found two homes which had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured in either of the homes.

Officers were eventually able to find video of a suspected vehicle, which can be found below.

Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle in the shooting area may upload videos or photos of it by CLICKING HERE.

Police are asking those who have information on the location of the vehicle or its owner to call Sgt. Medina of the Investigative Service Unit at 920-832-5516.

Officials say the occupants of the vehicle are considered dangerous, and could be armed.

If you see the vehicle or its occupants, you should immediately call your local law enforcement agency.

Police say this vehicle is suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting on Glendale...
Police say this vehicle is suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting on Glendale Avenue in Appleton.(Appleton Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Street, road, generic
Pedestrians struck by car while leaving tractor pulls
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare

Latest News

Mile of Music
Mile of Music organizers announce Mile 8 festival
The purchase was made possible due to two separate grants from the state that will cover 100%...
Village of Hilbert buys Bel Brands cheese factory for redevelopment
State on track to meet 50% of residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week
Participants in the "Riding in the Moment" program groom horses at Beaming Inc..
Beaming now offering riding activities for people with dementia