“Fly a Kite” in Green Bay this weekend

By Kristyn Allen
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Colorful kites will fly high in the sky this weekend as the annual Fly a Kite Fest returns to Green Bay.

The kite flying takes place at the Arnie Wolff Sports Complex, 3218 Humboldt Rd., Saturday, June 26, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

There will be giant show kites and stunt kite demonstrations from the Wisconsin Kiters Club, kite decorating, and candy drops. There are also kites for sale.

The free event helps support parents and early-childhood educators through Family & Childcare Resources of Northeastern Wisconsin.

This is the 8th year for the event.

Kristyn Allen interviewed Family & Childcare Resources of NEW Executive Director Paula Breese about activities at the festival and the organization’s mission.

