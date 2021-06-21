COOLER AND BREEZY THIS AFTERNOON

Most folks picked up a 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall yesterday, and there could still be a few spotty showers this afternoon or evening. We’ve had a strong northwest wind through the day, it should let up tonight. That breeze is ushering in much cooler weather compared to how this month has been so far. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 60s with some in the Northwoods staying in the 50s!

Tonight will be a chilly one by June standards. Lows will be in the 40s with some across the far north down into the upper half of the 30s. Skies should clear out, and we’re looking at a mostly sunny start to Tuesday. But, by the afternoon, isolated showers or storms could develop.

Temperatures will climb back to more seasonable levels for the midweek and beyond. Highs will around 70° Tuesday afternoon, and will be back near 80° on Wednesday. The wind will turn breezy out of the south on Wednesday... leading to an increase in humidity. It may be feeling muggy by Thursday with highs into the lower 80s. Thursday will also be when our next, more widespread rain chance arrives. That shower and storm potential should continue into Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: W 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Cooler and windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray evening shower? HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Mainly clear... cool for June. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less windy. Spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning shower possible. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered storms. Feeling muggier. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

