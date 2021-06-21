Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Street, road, generic
Pedestrians struck by car while leaving tractor pulls
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare

Latest News

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of...
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
Mile of Music
Mile of Music organizers announce Mile 8 festival
The purchase was made possible due to two separate grants from the state that will cover 100%...
Village of Hilbert buys Bel Brands cheese factory for redevelopment
Police say this vehicle is suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting on Glendale...
Help needed finding vehicle involved in Appleton drive-by shooting
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history