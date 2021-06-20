Advertisement

UPFRONT: Wisconsin U.S. Senate race speculation

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Republicans will meet Friday for the annual state convention, and speculation continues about the future of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

The Republican from Oshkosh has not announced if he plans to seek re-election in 2022.

Sunday on UPFRONT, Democrats and Republicans discussed the potential for Johnson running for a third term. Watch the video above for reaction.

If Johnson does not run, eyes will be on several high profile Republicans, including U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher, former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy and former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Several Democrats have lined up for the opportunity to challenge Johnson or another Republican nominee.

Democratic Candidates include Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, State Sen. Chris LarsOn, Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and radiologist Gillian Battino.

UPFRONT airs Sundays at 10 a.m. on WBAY.

UPFRONT videos and more: https://www.wisn.com/upfront

