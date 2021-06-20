Two hurt in Mackville crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt while leaving the Mackville Nationals Truck and Tractor Pulls Saturday.

Officials say a vehicle was attempting to cross Highway 47 and the occupants did not see another car coming from the north.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 47 was closed at Mackville Road for about two hours, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Law enforcement tell Action 2 News that speed and alcohol DO NOT appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash happened at about 9:38 p.m. The highway reopened to traffic at 11:29 p.m.

