Advertisement

Two hurt in Mackville crash

Street, road, generic
Street, road, generic(Gray Television)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt while leaving the Mackville Nationals Truck and Tractor Pulls Saturday.

Officials say a vehicle was attempting to cross Highway 47 and the occupants did not see another car coming from the north.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 47 was closed at Mackville Road for about two hours, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Law enforcement tell Action 2 News that speed and alcohol DO NOT appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash happened at about 9:38 p.m. The highway reopened to traffic at 11:29 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare
But on the plus side, "the house from hell" is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said...
‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K
East Texas doctors said they expect to see more patients seeking help for cold and flu symptoms...
Return of colds and flus
Delta strain of the coronavirus is raising concerns in U-S
Fast spreading COVID-19 variant raising concerns

Latest News

Car rental scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers cashing in on rental car shortage, vaccine certificates
Police tape.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Appleton
Campbellsport man arrested for OWI with two children in car
Showers and storms likely later this afternoon & evening!
First Alert Forecast: Rain & Storms Likely Today!