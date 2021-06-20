Advertisement

Silver Alert for missing Appleton man

Paul Siket and his dog, Jack.
Paul Siket and his dog, Jack.(Wisconsin Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old Appleton man.

Paul J. Siket was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Regal Terrace in Appleton.

He left his home to walk his dog on the south side of the city near Appleton East High School.

Paul did not return home.

Paul is with his dog, Jack. Jack weighs about 30 pounds.

If you see Paul Siket, please call your local law enforcement.

PAUL SIKET DESCRIPTION

  • Height: 6′
  • Weight: 165 pounds
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: White, balding
  • Clothing: Gray shorts, white t-shirt with stripes, black and white cap

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare
Police tape.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Appleton
But on the plus side, "the house from hell" is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said...
‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K
East Texas doctors said they expect to see more patients seeking help for cold and flu symptoms...
Return of colds and flus

Latest News

Oen Evan Nicholson
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings
NEW Zoo hosting World Giraffe Day events Monday
Car rental scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers cashing in on rental car shortage, vaccine certificates
Police tape.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Appleton