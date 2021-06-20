Silver Alert for missing Appleton man

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old Appleton man.

Paul J. Siket was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Regal Terrace in Appleton.

He left his home to walk his dog on the south side of the city near Appleton East High School.

Paul did not return home.

Paul is with his dog, Jack. Jack weighs about 30 pounds.

If you see Paul Siket, please call your local law enforcement.

PAUL SIKET DESCRIPTION

Height: 6′

Weight: 165 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: White, balding

Clothing: Gray shorts, white t-shirt with stripes, black and white cap

