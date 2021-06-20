ROUND OF SHOWERS & STORMS ON FATHER’S DAY

Skies quickly began to increase across the area this morning as an area of low pressure began entering western parts of the state. As clouds thicken, shower and storm chance will also go up into the afternoon. There will be 2 main rounds of showers and storms. The first looks to move through in the early afternoon. By late afternoon there could be a lull in the rain before a cold front drops through this evening and brings some scattered storms to the area. The afternoon does not look like a washout. In other words, most of us will see rain at some point; but it won’t be a steady, soaking rain lasting for several hours.

Highs Sunday should range from the lower 70s NORTH to the mid 70s elsewhere. Winds will be light early on, but a southeast gust to 15-20 mph will be possible late in the day. It may feel slightly humid with a dew point around 60 degrees, but a strong northwest breeze Monday will lead to drier air returning to Northeast Wisconsin.

Monday will be cooler and breezy with wind gusts up to 30 minutes possible. Highs should stay in the 60s with dew points falling into the more comfortable 40s. We may begin the morning with some cloud cover and lingering showers, but the afternoon will be dry with clearing skies. As the wind weakens late, temperatures will slip into the 40s at night.

We’ll get progressively warmer as the work week continues. Tuesday looks to be slightly warmer than Monday, but still below average with a high around 70 degrees. A few spotty showers or storms are possible Tuesday night and could linger into Wednesday morning. Highs will get back to near 80° on Wednesday with mid 80s Thursday. It will turn more humid as the warmer air moves back into the area. That will also lead to our next more widespread chance for rain and storms beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through the day on Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: SE VEER SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS (WINDS 15-25 KTS AT NIGHT)

MONDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FATHER’S DAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon/evening showers & storms. Summer officially begins at 10:32pm. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: T’showers early then cloudy. LOW: 57

MONDAY: A daybreak shower, then decreasing clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, then more clouds. An late T’shower possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak showers, then mostly sunny. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Warmer and muggier. Clouds thicken with PM storms developing. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Warm and humid scattered shower and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.