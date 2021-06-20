Advertisement

Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

Oen Evan Nicholson
Oen Evan Nicholson(North Bend Police)
By Associated Press
NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) - A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,

Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles from the coastal city of North Bend to Wisconsin, said Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier. He is believed to have abandoned his father’s truck after crashing it in Oregon on Friday.

Nicholson is suspected in the death of his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found in a trailer in an RV campground of The Mill Casino in North Bend on Friday.

Nicholson was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his father, Oyster and Davidson as well as second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and failing to help a person injured in a traffic accident, Frasier said.

Nicholson will appear in court in Milwaukee in the coming days before returning to Oregon to face the charges, Fraiser said. It was not clear if Nicholson has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

While driving his father’s truck, Nicholson is suspected of hitting and killing Anthony Oyster, 74, at the campground and critically injuring his wife, Linda Oyster, 73. Linda Oyster remained in critical condition Sunday, Frasier said.

Shortly after, Nicholson is also suspected of shooting and killing resident Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, Fraiser said.

