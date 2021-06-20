NEW Zoo hosting World Giraffe Day events Monday

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is celebrating giraffes on World Giraffe Day.

World Giraffe day is Monday, June 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Zoo visitors can expect tours of the Giraffe Building, hand and arm painting, children’s games, and giraffe craft sales.

Visitors get can get up close with giraffes Nigel and Zuri.

The NEW Zoo says wild giraffe populations in Africa have declined by nearly 30 percent in the last 30 years.

“This means giraffes need our help--and every dollar donated to support conservation efforts will make a difference,” reads a statement from the NEW Zoo.

All proceeds from the day’s Giraffe Feeding Experience, craft sales, and carousel rides go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Ten percent of sales in the Paws & Claws Gift Shop and 10 percent of popcorn and slush puppy sales will be donated to the foundation.

The NEW Zoo is located at 4378 Reforestation Road in Suamico.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

