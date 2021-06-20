MUCH NEEDED RAIN THIS EVENING, COOLER ON MONDAY

Much of Northeast Wisconsin is getting in on some much needed rainfall this afternoon and evening! There may be an occasional rumble of thunder, but this round is mainly garden variety rain showers... stronger storms could still move in late.

A line of strong storms is in progress across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa and there is a severe thunderstorm watch posted across western Wisconsin. The rain showers should have a stabilizing effect on our weather, and help limit the severe potential of those storms when they arrive here later this evening. If their movement continues... the storms should be just west of the Fox Valley by 7-8 p.m. Some storms could still be strong, but severe weather seems more likely farther south.

That round of evening storms is being driven by a cold front. Winds will pick up overnight behind the front. Northwest gusts upwards of 30 mph will be possible Monday morning. Sustained winds will hold at 10-20 mph throughout the day. We’ll begin Monday mostly cloudy, but skies should turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. The humidity will fall, and it’s likely to be the coolest afternoon in over three weeks with highs limited to the 60s. Some of our typically cooler spots in the Northwoods may even see some patchy frost Monday night. Everyone else will stay in the 40s.

We’ll get progressively warmer for the rest of the work week. Highs Tuesday should get back into the 70s with lower and middle 80s expected by Thursday. We may see a spotty round of showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. But, our next more widespread chance for rain should arrive with a storm system on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

MONDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms, then lingering showers. Mostly cloudy. Summer begins at 10:32 p.m. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Early clouds, but turning mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Daybreak shower? HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, then more clouds. A late t’storm possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Warmer and muggier. Clouds thicken with PM storms developing. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Warm, humid, and mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 812

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.