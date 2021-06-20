CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers cashing in on rental car shortage, vaccine certificates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are cashing in on a national rental car shortage. It’s part of a trend of back to business scams as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Trade Commission says the scammers are posing as rental car companies and advertising great deals online. Buyer beware.

Auto Rental News shared an example of a fraudulent website that is no longer active. The site looks like a third party rental broker. However, there are red flags. Words are misspelled. The company will ask for a gift card as payment.

AARP Fraud Network Victim Support Director Amy Nofziger discussed the scam on Good Morning America.

“This is been such a popular scam, it is just blowing up on our help lines right now,” Nofziger says.

“You’re definitely going to want to look at the URL, make sure it matches the company that you’re trying to reach. Also if anyone asks for a prepaid gift card for prepayment, huge red flag. Walk away. And finally, any legitimate company is going to take pride in their website. So if you see poor grammar or misspelled words, that is a huge red flag, and do not do business with them.”

COVID-19 VACCINE CARD SCAM

Scammers are also taking advantage of people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The FTC says the scammers are contacting individuals and businesses offering false information about vaccine certificates or verification apps.

They’re really after money and personal information.

The FTC offered these tips:

1. Be skeptical of anyone contacting you and claiming they are with the federal government. No agency will demand personal information or money to get a vaccine certificate.

2. Check with airlines, cruise lines and venues about their vaccine requirements.

3. Go to trusted government sources.

4. Do not share your personal information with untrusted sources.

