Campbellsport man arrested for OWI with two children in car

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested in Fond du Lac County Saturday night for suspicion of driving while under the influence with children in the car.

Eliseo Perez Vences, 24, Campbellsport was pulled over on southbound I-41 near Church Street at 11:43 p.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol says he was stopped for almost hitting another vehicle.

A trooper “detected indications of impairment,” reads a statement from the State Patrol. The trooper conducted Field Sobriety Tests.

The State Patrol says there were two children under the age of 16 in Vences’ vehicle.

Vences was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and arrested for 1st Offense OWI.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.