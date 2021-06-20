Advertisement

Breakfast on the Farm in Kewaunee County

By Joshua Peguero
Updated: 1 hours ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people gathered at a Kewaunee County farm to enjoy some breakfast this Father’s Day.

Sunday was the 38th Annual Breakfast on the Farm at Augustian Farms.

The morning started at 7 a.m. with Catholic Mass. That was followed by tractor tours and home-cooked breakfast.

Co-owner Aaron Augustian says the breakfast allows farmers to speak with the younger generation about the agriculture industry.

“I think a lot of people see stuff on the internet or read stuff, and when they actually come out to the farm, and they ask the farmer, I think they’re really surprised by the things we’re doing on the dairy here to care for our animals, care for our land and our water,” says Augustian.

Augustian Farms, 4300 County Road G, is a multi-generational family farm. It was founded 120 years ago.

