Advertisement

Time running out to claim $1 million lottery ticket

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Time is running out for the winner of an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin lottery says the Megabucks ticket was purchased at Lisbon Express on Jan. 6. An appointment to cash the ticket with state lottery officials in Madison must be made by July 2 or it will go unclaimed.

The winner can choose between a $1 million annuity or $400,000 in cash.

The Megabucks game, played only in Wisconsin, has had another jackpot winner this year. A Sheboygan man claimed a $1 million jackpot drawn Feb. 3.

Lisbon Express received $20,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The numbers for the unclaimed winning ticket are 3, 7, 17, 22, 33 and 44.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
How much did you get? June 18 rainfall totals
Wisconsin high court strikes down incapacitated driver law
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
FILE - In this June 4, 2018, file photo, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop,...
Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake

Latest News

Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
Scattered morning showers give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon!
First Alert Forecast: Dry by this afternoon but more rain expected tomorrow!
Juneteenth flag flies over the entrance to the Brown County courthouse for the weekend of June...
Wisconsin celebrates Juneteenth
The Juneteenth Flag hangs at the Brown County Courthouse.
Brown County issuing Juneteenth proclamation at Saturday parade