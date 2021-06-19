SCATTERED STORMS THIS MORNING GIVE WAY TO PARTLY SUNNY SKIES

A secondary cool front passing through Central Wisconsin triggered scattered thundershowers in the area this morning with even a severe thunderstorm that moved through Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties. Storms will continue to exit out by late morning giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. There could be a spotty shower or storm North this afternoon but most of us likely stay dry. Temperatures today will range from the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Father’s Day looks to start out dry but scattered showers and storms will begin moving through the area in the afternoon and lasting through the evening. It will likely not be a washout, but the later in the day we get, the more the showers and storms increase in coverage. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s.

Next week starts cool for June... Upper 60s and low 70s. Monday night will be particularly chilly with 40s south and possibly some 30s north! Temperatures moderate toward the end of the week. There will be a chance of a shower every day... The best chances are Thursday and Friday when some thunder will also be possible.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NE-E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SE VER SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Staying dry and cool. LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon/evening showers & storms. Summer arrives at 10:32pm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Daybreak showers. Mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool for June. An afternoon shower or sprinkle? HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Morning showers? HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms especially later in the day. More humidity. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A chance of storms. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 85

