A ROUND OF PM STORMS ON FATHER’S DAY

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows settling into the 50s. Father’s Day looks to start out dry, but clouds will increase and thicken through the morning. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will track into the area from the west. Numerous showers can be expected... although the afternoon/evening does not look like a washout. In other words, most of us will see rain at some point; but it won’t be a steady, soaking rain lasting for several hours.

Highs Sunday should range from the lower 70s NORTH into the upper 70s elsewhere. Winds will be light early on, but a southeast gust to 15-20 mph will be possible late in the day. It may feel slightly humid with a dew point around 60 degrees, but a strong northwest breeze Monday will lead to drier air returning to Northeast Wisconsin.

Monday will be cooler thanks to that northwest wind gusting to 30 mph. Highs should stay in the 60s with dew points falling into the more comfortable 40s. We may begin the morning with some cloud cover and lingering showers, but the afternoon will be dry with clearing skies. As the wind weakens late, temperatures will slip into the 40s at night.

We’ll get progressively warmer as the work week continues. Tuesday looks to be slightly warmer than Monday, but still below average with a high around 70 degrees. A spotty PM rain shower is possible. Highs will get back to near 80° on Wednesday with mid 80s Thu-Fri. It will turn more humid as the warmer air moves back into the area. That will also lead to our next more widespread chance for rain beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through the day on Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: SE 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Staying dry and cool. LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon/evening showers & storms. Summer officially begins at 10:32pm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Daybreak showers, then decreasing clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, then more clouds. An isolated afternoon shower is possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak showers, then mostly sunny. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Warmer and muggier. Clouds thicken with PM storms developing. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies. Occasional showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity. HIGH: 79

