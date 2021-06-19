Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

