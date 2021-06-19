Organizers call for justice and equity at Green Bay Juneteenth events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County leaders issued a proclamation Saturday for Juneteenth as several events took place around Green Bay.

Organizers say they hope the focus on the new-federal holiday sparks conversations around justice and equity.

“For Brown County being here today to recognize this through a proclamation, I think it’s a great step for us to continue this journey to bring us together as a community,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

Streckenbach and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich both commemorated Juneteenth at a parade and celebration held in downtown Green Bay.

“We’re going to be celebrating July 4th coming up here in a couple of weeks. American independence, Declaration of Independence. Our founding as a country. But we all know that that promise was incomplete,” Mayor Genrich said.

“The Green Bay Police Department is really always been dedicated about engaging the community and we embrace community policing,” Cmdr Kevin Warych of Green Bay police said. “The foundation for community policing is developing relationships.”

Sharon Harper, executive director of the African American Community Parents Network, organized the downtown event after the pandemic scuttled plans to host it last year. This is the event’s first year.

“We [are] all human beings, we all need love,” Harper said.

Public officials recognized Pastor Leslie Green of the Divine Temple Church of God and Christ on Saturday.

“Let’s talk about being equal that we can work together without one looking at the other one with a different eye,” Pastor Green said.

Juneteenth honors June 19, 1865, the day when the last enslaved blacks were freed in Galveston, Texas, despite the fact President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862.

A separate Juneteenth event occurred at Murphy Park co-hosted by We All Rise and Black Lives United Green Bay.

“All lives cannot matter until black lives really do,” We All Rise Executive Director Robin Scott said. “What we know in this country is that black folks have been traditionally marginalized. They’ve been underserved in every sort of direct service.”

This week President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.