Neenah’s Hope Fridge offers food to people in need, no questions asked

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A new food donation site is providing hope to people in need.

The Hope Fridge grand opening is Sunday at 1 p.m. It’s located at 428 Ninth Street in Neenah.

It’s a place to donate all types of food items for the community.

“We need to be taking care of each other. We need to be doing a lot more for one another,” says volunteer Marijke Van Roojen.

“If you’re going on vacation for the weekend and you have too many Gogurts in the freezer you can throw them in there,” says organizer TJ Hobbs.

There are no questions asked.

“Folks who know they need the help shouldn’t have to wait in line for it, they shouldn’t have to qualify for it on a sheet of paper. They should just be able to get the help they need,” says Hobbs.

People can come to the Hope Fridge day or night. Everyone is welcome.

The Hope Fridge is a community effort that came together over a three-month period.

“We had folks from left and right just coming in to share what they had, whether it was funds, whether it was bricks,” says Hobbs.

Hobbs hopes for continued support from the community.

“I want people to feel welcome, I want people to feel fed,” says Hobbs.

She hopes people will think twice before throwing away food they don’t want.

“Just anything that might be extra you can just share with folks who you know will use it and need it and really appreciate it,” Hobbs says.

Hobbs hopes this effort will encourage others to help people in need.

“I’m sure once folks know what we are doing and how welcoming it is to everybody. Absolutely everybody, that they’ll join in and they will be a part of it with us,” Hobbs says.

