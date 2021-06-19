MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a messy job, but someone has to do it.

Crews were called to I-41 Friday night to clean up animal carcasses spilled near the Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste Drop-Off Site.

At 7 p.m., the Little Chute Fire Department received a call about a possible crash involving a vehicle and deer. They arrived to something very different.

“Upon arrival it was determined to be slightly more than that, a vehicle carrying animal carcasses possible to a local rendering plant drop(ped) part of its load all over northbound I-41 near the county landfill,” reads a post on the Little Chute Fire Department Facebook page.

The fire department says crews applied barn lime to the road to lessen the slippery conditions. That’s crushed limestone typically used to prevent barn odors.

The interstate was closed for about four hours. It reopened to traffic at 11 p.m.

Little Chute Fire thanked these departments for their help: Vandenbroek Fire Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Outagamie County Highway Department, Outagamie County Emergency Management, Country Visions Co-Op.

If you have additional information on this incident, contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

