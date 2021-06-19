Green Bay Boys & Girls Club gets MLB associated grant for baseball diamond

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay is receiving grant money that will help it refurbish its baseball field.

The grant comes from the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program in partnership with Major League Baseball.

The Boys & Girls Club expects the brand new field to contribute to a 20 percent increase in kids participating in baseball and softball programs. The organization says it will also contribute to a greater sense of community.

“It’s not just about baseball, right? It’s about youth learning new skills about perseverance and teamwork and so much more,” Danielle Taylor, the club’s marketing and communications coordinator, said. “So what we’re excited for, and what our goal is, that we have over 3,000 youth that are in our programs each year -- whether that’s at this location, west side, our school-based sites -- and we want this to be a place were all of our youth can come and our community.”

A timeline for construction is still being discussed, but officials hope to have it completed by the end of this summer.

