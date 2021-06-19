Clintonville Lions installing murals at skate park

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville’s skate park is getting a fresh new look with the installation of dozens of murals.

Community members joined the Clintonville Lions Saturday at Gordy Noren Memorial Skate Park at East 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Work started on the installation of about 60 feet of murals. It’s the first phase of the project.

Lion Jason Hornung designed and painted the panels for the park.

The park is a special place for the Clintonville Lions. It was the vision of Lion and park namesake Gordy Noren in the 1990s.

The skate park was first made of wood and deteriorated. It closed in 2013 near the time of Noren’s death.

Two years later, the Lions teamed with Parks & Recreation director Justin McAuly to revitalize the skate park.

The Lions donated $10,000 toward the purchase of all-metal elements.

The Lions donated an additional $1,400 and the Noren family donated $1,470 to complete the skate park.

The mural project should be complete by Spring 2022.

